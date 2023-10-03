Free State man to spend life in prison for raping and robbing an 18-year-old girl

A Free State man has been sentenced to life behind bars for attacking and raping an 18-year-old girl who was walking alone, about to pass Moemaneng Graveyard. Thabo David Kotoloane, 34, will spend life in prison after he was sentenced in the Marquard Regional Court for the rape and robbery of an 18-year-old victim.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, said that on December 17, 2019, at about 10pm, the 18-year-old was walking home alone on foot, about to pass Moemaneng Graveyard, when she noticed that someone was following her. “Passing the graveyard, the victim was attacked, grabbed from behind, and pulled to an open space next to the graveyard. “The suspect forced himself on the victim, raped her, and robbed her of her cellphone before fleeing on foot and disappearing in the dark,” Kareli said.

Kareli further added that the victim reported the incident to Marquard police, and Detective Warrant Officer Van Niekerk took over the investigation. Thabo David Kotoloane was traced, arrested, and charged with robbery and rape. “The matter appeared in the Marquard Regional Court under Prosecutor Eyzel, who, through working together with the investigator, secured a convincing sentence. “The accused was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for robbery and life imprisonment for rape,” Kareli said.