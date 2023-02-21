Service station manager arrested for swindling over R700k from the business

Durban - A 29-year-old woman who worked as a manager for a service station in the Eastern Cape has been arrested for fraud and theft. Anele Mqhathu was arrested by the Mthatha based Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for fraud she allegedly committed over a 3-year period.

According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, in January 2021, the owner of a service station in Tsolo allegedly noticed a decrease in revenue on daily basis. “She then decided to conduct an audit to trace the root cause. “The audit started from January 2018 until August 2021.

“All these shortages are reported to have no clear paperwork or calculations from Manager Mqhathu. “The matter was reported to the Hawks which led to her resultant arrest.” Mgolodela said the investigation revealed that Mqhathu allegedly prejudiced the garage for more than R770 000 cash.

“She made her first court appearance in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court the very same day of her arrest and she was released on warning.” The matter was adjourned to March 14 for copies of the docket. In a similar incident, Martinis Wessel Pretorius a finance manager at Elim Engen filling station in Limpopo, was arrested for defrauding the station for almost R500 000.

