Seven men who allegedly lured Wits students via the Grindr dating app and then kidnapped him, to remain in jail

Seven men who allegedly kidnapped a student from the University of Witwatersrand (Wits) will remain behind bars following an unsuccessful bail application in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the men also face charges of attempted murder and extortion after they allegedly demanded a ransom of R30,000 from the victim’s family.

The accused are Sanele Ndlovu, 26, Vikani Khanyeza, 28, Sohollo Khumalo, 26, Sphamandla Mavundla, 33, Lungisani Shabalala, 33, Thulani Mazibuko, 23, and Khayelihle Zulu, 24. Explaining the case, NPA provincial spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the accused are alleged to have lured the complainant on a date via a dating app called Grindr. The dating site is for the LGBTQI+ community.

“The accused held the complainant hostage and demanded a ransom of R30,000 from the complainant’s family,” said Mjonondwane. “They also allegedly sent horrific images of the Wits student tied up and badly assaulted to his family in an attempt to extort money from them.” Mjonondwane said that on September 19, 2023, the complainant’s room-mate reported that he was missing.

“Investigations were conducted and led the police to one of the ATMs the accused had used to withdraw money. “The police pounced on one of the accused while he was withdrawing the ransom. “The accused led the police to Denver Men’s Hostel, where the complainant was kept.

“On arrival at the hostel, six more men were arrested. The complainant was found unconscious and was rushed to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment.” Acting Regional Court Prosecutor Adolphus Mukwevho argued that the state witnesses were known to the accused and that the family of the complainant previously received threats from the accused and is living in fear. “Cases of kidnapping for ransom are prevalent in the court’s jurisdiction, and the NPA continues to work with partners within the Criminal Justice System to bring these syndicates to book.”