Shock as three-year-old Limpopo girl was raped allegedly by two nine-year-old boys

A three-year-old girl was raped at Ngwenani ya ha Themeli, near Sibasa in Thohoyandou, allegedly by two nine-year-old boys, Limpopo police said. Spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the toddler was molested on Saturday.

“As per the account provided by the victim's mother, the young girl was playing with other children before returning home experiencing discomfort in her private areas,” said Ledwaba. “She confided in her mother about the pain and disclosed that she had been raped by two boys during play.” The mother promptly sought medical assistance, and a subsequent examination by a doctor confirmed the rape.

A three-year-old Limpopo girl was raped, allegedly by two nine-year-old boys. File Picture: “The incident was swiftly reported to the police, leading to the opening of a rape case which has been transferred to the specialised family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit for a thorough investigation,” said Ledwaba. “Given the delicate nature of the case involving minors as both the victim and the alleged perpetrators, the engagement of a probation officer and social worker has been initiated to provide necessary support and intervention.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has expressed shock over the incident.

Hadebe has “strongly” condemned the rape incident, and vowed that the perpetrators should be taught the repercussions of their behaviour. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe “Youngsters are being sexualised more frequently and are abused by both adults and other children. It is imperative for parents to give their children more attention and to constantly guard their future and the things they are exposed to,” said Hadebe. Last month, IOL reported that a 32-year-old Olievenhoutbosch father was found guilty of the rape and attempted murder of his 11-month-old daughter, as well as defeating the ends of justice in the High Court in Pretoria.