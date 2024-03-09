Showmax and Multichoice stand by decision to air ‘Tracking Thabo Bester’ docu-series

Showmax and Multichoice are standing firm by their decision to flight 'Tracking Thabo Bester', a docu-series detailing Bester's escape and subsequent arrest alongside his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana. In a joint statement, Showmax and Multichoice confirmed receipt of the letters of demand sent by Bester and Magudumana in an attempt to stop the airing of the four-part documentary, scheduled for March 15.

The broadcasting service and streaming site said given the extremely serious allegations against Bester and his co-accused and the overwhelming public interest in the matter, Showmax believes it is important that members of the public see this programme and form their own view. "Showmax will vigorously defend the right of the public to do so. As a responsible media platform, Showmax has taken all necessary steps to ensure that our documentary adheres to the standards of journalistic integrity and ethical reporting. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary," the statement read.

Earlier on Saturday, IOL reported that Bester and Magudumana sought legal assistance in a bid to prevent the docu-series from airing. In documents addressed to MultiChoice and Showmax, Magudumana wants a full and complete copy of the series today in order to establish if there are issues that could prejudice her rights. Meanwhile, Bester stated that he did not grant any rights to produce, distribute or commercially exploit a documentary or film on his life.

'Tracking Thabo Bester' is expected to premiere on March 15 and features interviews by GroundUp journalists Marecia Damons and Daniel Steyn as well as prisoners and prison warders at the Mangaung Correctional Centre and the family of Katlego Bereng Mpholo, the man whose burnt body was found in Cell 35, the cell Bester occupied whilst in prison.