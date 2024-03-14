Showmax prepares for court battle with Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana over doccie

The Johannesburg High Court will on Friday hear reasons why a four-part documentary detailing the escape and subsequent arrest of Thabo Bester and his co-accused, Nandipha Magudumana, should not be aired on the Showmax streaming platform. At the weekend, IOL reported that Mzansi's 'Bonnie and Clyde', through their respective legal teams, filed applications to have the release of the documentary halted.

The Showmax special 'Tracking Thabo Bester' is expected to premiere on Friday, March 15. It features interviews by GroundUp journalists Marecia Damons and Daniel Steyn, prisoners and prison warders at the Mangaung Correctional Centre and the family of Katlego Bereng Mpholo, the man whose burnt body was found in Cell 35, the cell Bester occupied whilst in prison. On Thursday, MultiChoice, who own the Showmax platform, confirmed that the last minute applications will be heard on Friday, the same day the documentary is set to air.

"Mr Bester and Dr Magudumana have each approached the High Court, trying to stop the documentary being seen because they say it threatens their rights. “Showmax has briefed legal counsel and will be vigorously opposing the applications," MultiChoice said in a statement. MultiChoice said the allegations against Bester and Magudumana were “incredibly serious”. “Showmax strongly believes that it is essential for viewers to have the opportunity to watch the documentary and form their own informed opinions.