SIU welcomes arrest of 6 Mpumalanga officials accused of R60m licence fee fraud

Johannesburg - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the arrest of six Mpumalanga government officials by the Hawks on charges of fraud and theft to the tune of R60 million. The six officials, Thembi Milicent Zulu-Motlohi, Agnes Nozipho Ndzinisa, Xoliswa Ngcelwane, Nompumelelo Winny Nxumalo, Allman Masuku and Nkosinathi Gumede are alleged to have manipulated the eNaTIS system in what is known as "money dumping of fees".

It is alleged that the accused would recruit companies or individuals whose vehicles were heavily in arrears in terms of their motor licensing and penalties incurred due to failure to pay for licensing. The officials would then dump those fees by changing the ownership of the affected motor vehicles to unsuspecting individuals, deceased individuals or dormant companies. Some fees were said to also have been dumped onto the government vehicles by the accused using a GG authority code, which only applies to government vehicles.

Investigations by the SIU further revealed that the six officials were also allegedly involved in over 10 000 illicit transactions which have cost the Department of Transport a loss of at least R60m. The accused are facing charges of fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of section 6 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). Of the six officials arrested by the Hawks, five are employed at the Mbombela Traffic Department (MTD), and one at Mbombela Local Municipality (MLM).

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “The charges that the six suspects face emanates from an SIU investigation which was authorised in terms of Proclamation R.37 of 2017.” Kganyago added: “The SIU was authorised to investigate, amongst other things, unlawful or improper conduct by employees, officials or agents of the Institutions, or any other person which relate to the registration and licensing of motor vehicles; registration of motor vehicle ownership or licensing details, and the issuing of driving licences, learner's licences or professional driving permits.” The matter was handed to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action once evidence was found to be pointing towards criminal conduct following investigations by the SIU.

