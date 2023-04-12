Six killed in Ocean View, Cape Town shooting

Cape Town - Six people were killed in Neptune Road, Ocean View after unknown gunmen stormed a house and opened fire on Wednesday morning. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said reports from the scene indicate a vehicle pulled up in front of a house in Neptune Lane in Ocean View at 10.50am on Wednesday.

“The occupants of the vehicle went inside the house and started shooting at individuals inside the premises. “Five men between the ages of 20 and 50 were killed while a sixth person, who was transported to a medical facility after sustaining gunshot wounds, died on arrival in hospital.” Potelwa said detectives from the provincial Anti-Gang Unit were investigating six counts of murder, and the motive for the shooting was suspected to be gang related with no arrests yet.