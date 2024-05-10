Six years in jail for driver responsible for Durban cyclist Veven Naidoo’s death

A Durban motorist has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to culpable homicide following the death of cyclist Veven Naidoo. Naidoo was knocked down on February 4, 2023, and died in the hospital two days later.

The 47-year-old, who was part of the East Coast Cycling Club, had been struck down while travelling on the M4 between Sibaya and uMhlanga. The accident took place before 6am. Another cyclist Kevin Naicker, had been injured.

The 35-year-old driver pleaded guilty to charges of culpable homicide and failing to render assistance after an accident. He was sentenced on Friday morning in the Durban Magistrate’s Court to six years behind bars. Naidoo, worked as a senior manager for customer care at Rewardsco.

His colleague Denzil Muthen, at the time of Naidoo’s death, described him as an amazing, one-of-a-kind person. Speaking to IOL following Friday’s sentencing proceedings, Muthen said: “I am very pleased with the outcome of the case. In handing down the sentence today, the magistrate restated all evidence in the matter, and I pictured the morning seeing my helpless friend Veven on the road being attended to by paramedics.

“I recalled spending the entire weekend at hospital praying for Veven’s recovery. We lost a great soul that morning.” Muthen said Naidoo was his close friend, cycling buddy and work colleagues whose death has left a massive void. “Our cycling team has not been the same since the passing of Veven but today’s court sentencing has given us comfort that not only was the justice system fair, but in fact Veven got his justice and can rest in peace.”

Daryl Harris from East Coast Cycling said while no sentence will ever bring Veven back, as a club they are relieved the justice system did not let them down. “We are also glad that the matter is finally over and his family can finally find closure. “The sentence is what was expected and will hopefully send a message to all road users to take care when driving, and to respect the rights of all road users.”