Slap on the wrist for cop who slapped a woman over a parking spot

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said it strongly condemned gender-based violence after an Eastern Cape cop was found guilty of assaulting a woman over parking. Warrant Officer Phumzile Nonjingana was found guilty of the assault of Phelisa Makabane on December 29, 2017.

According to Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu, Nonjingana had been driving a marked police vehicle and he had confronted Makabane about how she had parked her vehicle. “An argument ensued between the two and she was struck with an open hand,” Raburabu said. “Makabane opened a case of assault against Warrant Officer Nonjingana and the matter was referred to Ipid for further investigation.”

Raburabu said upon conclusion of investigation, Ipid referred the matter to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) for a decision; while at the same time another referral was made to the SA Police Service (SAPS) recommending for disciplinary steps to be taken against the officer. “Recommendations sent to SAPS culminated in a member being sanctioned to be issued a final written warning on the 28 June 2021.” Nonjingana, 57, was found guilty last week in the Mount Frere Magistrate’s Court on charges of assault.