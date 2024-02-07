Police said they were satisfied that all deployments were in place to ensure a peaceful and safe State of the National Address (SONA) set to take place at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), responsible for coordinating all security and law enforcement operations together with the State Security Agency (SSA) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been meeting regularly in the build up to the SONA, SAPS said in a statement.

National Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said this is to ensure the plans that are in place will ensure the safety and security of participants, spectators, communities living near the Cape Town City Hall and businesses operating in this vicinity. “The operational plan is in place and all critical role players are ready to execute their various responsibilities as per their mandate.” She said all law enforcement agencies led by the SAPS have mobilised resources to heighten police visibility with the aim of preventing and combating any form of opportunistic crimes before, during and post the planned address.

“Residents of Cape Town, spectators and those who are operating businesses in the vicinity of the Cape Town City Hall are also advised about road closures provided by the City of Cape Town Traffic Services ahead of the delivery of the President’s State of the Nation Address.” Mathe urged those who are not accredited or authorized to be in attendance, should avoid the area around the Cape Town City Hall during that time. She said any lawlessness and any form of criminality and any behaviour that contravenes the law will be dealt with accordingly.

“No disruptions will be allowed and tolerated by law enforcement. “All law enforcement agencies securing the SONA are expected to execute their duties according to their constitutional mandate and within relevant prescripts before, during and after the main address.” Mathe said NATJOINTS was satisfied and confident that like all other SONA events, this one would also take place in a safe and secure environment.