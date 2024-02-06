City advises of road closures for State of the Nation Address

In preparation for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, the City of Cape Town has announced a number of road closures. Road closures were in place to assist with traffic flow and accommodate the address at the Cape Town City Hall, the City said.

Road closures for rehearsals and Thursday’s Sona include: Darling Street between Buitenkant and Tenant Street

Parade Street between Darling and Caledon Street

The closing parade on Corporation Street from Longmarket to Castle Street

Castle Street from Corporation to Buitenkant Street. Darling Street from Lower Plein Street to Corporation Street

Hanover Street from Darling Street to Tenant Street

Longmarket Street between Plein and Corporation Street

Corporation Street between Longmarket and Caledon Street

Longmarket Street between Plein to Buitenkant Street

Parade Street from Albertus Street to Darling Street Some road closures will be in place until February 15. Motorists have also been advised to note restricted parking in some areas. Parliament has budgeted R6.5 million for the event to be held at the Cape Town City hall, and according to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the Sona proceedings will maintain the full ceremonial format of previous years.

“We have reinstated a critical element of public participation: the involvement of the Junior Guard of Honour and eminent persons. “The Junior Guard of Honour consists of 100 learners, selected from four schools in the Western Cape in collaboration with the Western Cape Department of Education,” she said. Former presidents and deputies and parliamentary presiding officers have been invited and confirmed receipt of the invitation.