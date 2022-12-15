Soshanguve husband and wife arrested for allegedly selling drugs

Pretoria - The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has arrested a couple in Soshanguve for allegedly dealing in drugs, as the municipal police unit intensifies efforts to squeeze criminals ahead of the festive season. TMPD spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, said the man and woman were found with a consignment of drugs.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They were found in possession of 130 packets of crystal meth with an estimated value of R7 000,” said Mahamba. Earlier, on the same night on Tuesday, the TMPD’s drug unit members, working withthe police crime intelligence unit, had arrested a man who is allegedly infamous for “terrorising” the Soshanguve community. Four people have been arrested in different parts of Tshwane, for crimes including dealing in drugs, possession of an unlicenced firearm, and selling dagga. Photo: TMPD “During the operation, the members (officers) responded to a complaint about a suspect who terrorises the community and was in possession of a firearm,” said Mahamba.

“The officers swiftly responded by locating the suspect at his residence. He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He was arrested on the spot.” One more suspect was arrested by the TMPD’s tactical unit while they were doing patrols in Hercules. “The suspect was caught selling dagga and was also arrested on the spot. A charge of bribery was also included as he tried to bribe the officers with R300,” said Mahamba.

Story continues below Advertisement

A man selling dagga allegedly offered TMPD officers a bribe of R300 and was arrested. Photo: TMPD “Well done to the teams involved. The TMPD will continue to combat crime in the City of Tshwane.” Earlier this month, the TMPD Drug Unit arrested a 43-year-old Nigerian man who was caught allegedly delivering drugs in Pretoria central. “No stone will be left unturned during this festive period. Motorists and community members will observe high visible policing including regional and freeway policing,” said Mahamba at the time.

Story continues below Advertisement