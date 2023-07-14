South African and Malawian arrested while smuggling stolen Toyota Fortuner to eSwatini

A South African national and a Malawian are to appear in court today after they were caught allegedly trying to smuggle a Toyota Fortuner out of the country. which was reported stolen around Durban earlier this month.

The vehicle, which was reported stolen in Durban earlier this month, was recovered at Oshoek border post which links South Africa and neighbouring eSwatini. Police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the sport utility vehicle was recovered on Thursday morning, fitted with false registration plates. “According to information, the vehicle which had two occupants, was reportedly identified as being stolen on the port of entry's departure section, en route to the Kingdom of eSwatini.

Two people, a South African and a Malawian national were arrested at Oshoek border post while allegedly trying to smuggle a stolen Toyota Fortuner to eSwatini. Picture: SAPS “The two occupants, a 55-year-old South African national and a 42-year-old Malawian national were arrested on allegations of being in possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. “The two are expected to appear at Elukwatini Magistrate's Court today, July 14, facing the said charges. Police cannot rule out possibilities of adding another charge of theft of motor vehicle, pending further investigation,” said Mohlala. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the recovery of the vehicle, as well as the arrest of the two suspects.