South African man arrested in Limpopo while driving Toyota RAV4, hijacked in Pretoria, towards Zimbabwe

A man, who is a South African citizen, was intercepted and arrested by Limpopo police while driving a hijacked Toyota RAV4 on the R81 Road, towards the border with neighbouring Zimbabwe.
Police said the 44-year-old man intended to smuggle the Toyota sport utility vehicle out of South Africa, through the Beitbridge Border Post.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was hijacked at Brooklyn, in Gauteng province on Monday, March 4,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.
The Toyota SUV was recovered during an ongoing anti-smuggling operation which has led to several vehicle recoveries in Limpopo.
Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has praised the “dedication and vigilance” of the members of provincial murder and robbery together with the tracking team.
In December, police arrested a 38-year-old Zimbabwean national during an intelligence-driven operation where another Toyota RAV4 vehicle which was stolen in Gauteng, was recovered in Limpopo.
“A report indicates that the information regarding a suspicious vehicle was provided by the national crime intelligence structure of the SA Police Service, and the team to carry out the operation consisted of members from Middelburg flying squad, Sekhukhune flying squad, Tracker Connect, Modimolle flying squad, and Roedtan SAPS,” said Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.
The details of the suspicious vehicle were then followed up, leading the team to N11 Road at Roedtan area in Limpopo, where a green Toyota RAV4 with one occupant was intercepted.
Police established that the vehicle was reported stolen at Boschkop, Gauteng province, earlier in December, hence the driver was arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle.
IOL