South African man suffocates to death in soy bean silo while working on US farm

Nantes Lennox, 20, had been working on the Mississippi farm since March this year. He was due to return home later this month.

Speaking to Maroela Media, Lennox's father, Eugene, said his son and four other employees had been inside the silo when they got into difficulty.

Lennox and one other employee were buried under the beans. While the other employee was rescued, Lennox suffocated to death and his body was removed from the structure hours later.

While arrangements have since been made for Lennox's funeral in Springbok, the family said they were in contact with a sheriff from the US regarding the repatriation of the body to SA.