Specialised unit headed to KZN after assassinations and feuds leave Nquthu residents living in fear

A high level policing team will be deployed to KwaZulu-Natal after years of killings and feuds have left a community almost in ruins. This week, police minister Bheki Cele visited the community of Nquthu in northern KZN where he urged the community to work with police to restore order.

Police management held in-depth discussions with residents, revealing tensions within the community that have claimed the lives of 10 people, including women and children over the last two years. Cele said no arrests have been made so far for the murders. One murder suspect was shot and killed after shooting at the police during his arrest earlier in the month.

Nquthu residents at the community meeting. Picture: SAPS "The feud has also resulted in the displacement of families who have abandoned their homes; and has left scores of community members living in fear," he said. Cele said the police team is deployed in the area and will deal with criminals.

"This team will not be selective nor will it be kind to criminals, no matter what party or organisation they belong to or family they come from. They will use all that is at their disposal to ensure there is justice for those killed as well as track and trace firearms that are in the wrong hands," the police minister said. The team, that will be assembled and deployed to the community, will be made up of seasoned detectives to investigate the murders and effect arrests. "The investigations will be supported by the deployment of tactical response teams which will be stationed in the area to track down the illegal firearms that have brought fear to the rural community," Cele said.