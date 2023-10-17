Stabbed, hijacked off-duty Durban cop walks to nearest petrol station for help

An off-duty policeman who was hijacked and stabbed just after midnight on Monday night had to walk to a petrol station for help. The cop, who is stationed at Durban Central SAPS, was driving on Chamberlain Road when he stopped at a stop sign and was accosted by hijackers.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it is alleged the 34-year-old man was driving back home when four unknown suspects approached his vehicle. “One of the suspects held a knife against the victim’s neck. The suspects allegedly took his cell phone, firearm and his motor vehicle.” Gwala said the car was later recovered in uMlazi.

According to information, the suspects made off with the policeman’s State-issued firearm, which had live ammunition. It is further reported that he was stabbed twice and had to walk to a petrol station for assistance. He was thereafter taken to hospital.