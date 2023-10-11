Law enforcement officer stabbed while trying to arrest suspect

A City law enforcement officer was stabbed in the face after residents from a Woodstock informal settlement allegedly attacked him and colleagues as they attempted to arrest a robbery suspect. Three officers were patrolling the Beach Road on Tuesday when they were flagged down by a person who had just been robbed.

The officers spotted the alleged suspects fleeing on foot and gave chase. According to mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, they managed to catch one of the suspects on the MyCiTi Bus route under the Lower Church Street bridge. “As they attempted to apprehend the suspect and make an arrest, members of the adjacent illegal informal settlement started to attack the officers. Unfortunately, the officers were outnumbered, and one of them was stabbed on the forehead,” said Smith.

He said the residents also allegedly attempted to disarm the wounded officer, but he was able to secure his firearm. Smith said the officer received medical attention for the laceration on his forehead. “The officer is currently in stable condition, and this follows a string of recent attacks on the City of Cape Town in the line of duty. I want to make it clear that we will ensure the perpetrators are held accountable for the attack on our staff,” he said.

Meanwhile, the City’s firefighting department has also reported an increase in attacks on it’s personnel. According to fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, there have been 36 incidents from January to date. In one of the incidents, a tablet was taken when firefighters were robbed on the N2 while assisting a motorist.