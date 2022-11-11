State opposes bail for two accused in the Stilfontein illegal miners’ case

Rustenburg – The State is opposing the bail application of two of the 21 suspected zama zamas arrested in Stilfontein near Klerksdorp in North West. The group appeared in the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where two of them are requesting the court to release them on bail.

Story continues below Advertisement

The case against them was postponed to November 21 for further bail hearing. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said accused 21 was under cross-examination by the State prosecutor when the matter was adjourned. “The state is opposing his application, owing to two convictions of rape and attempted murder in 2001. Accused 12, who is expected to take the stand when the matter resumes, also has previous convictions that include assault, common robbery, escape from custody, contempt of court, and murder but was convicted of culpable homicide and possession of drugs,” said NPA spokesperson in the North West division, Henry Mamothame.

“Accused 21, who was arrested at his home and currently applying for bail, is suspected of transporting food and goods to the illegal miners while on site. “His vehicle was also seized.” He said five of the suspected illegal miners were confirmed to be South African citizens, while 16 are verified to be illegal in the country.

Story continues below Advertisement

“All 20 suspects have sourced the services of one private attorney while the remaining accused sourced his own attorney, who was conducting cross-examination to secure bail for him. “Their court appearance emanates from a well-executed operation on 10 October 2022, by the North West Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation, assisted by members of the Hawks' Tactical Management Section, Special Task Force, National Intervention Unit, District Illegal Mining Task Team, Tactical Response Team, Bidvest Protea Coin, and Harmony Gold mine, when they embarked on an early morning raid at a mine shaft in Stilfontein,” Mamothame said. According to the Hawks, the operation follows weeks of surveillance into the alleged illegal mining activities of the suspects resulting in the arrest 21 suspects, and the seizure of 15 AK47s, six hunting rifles, two shotguns and one R5, boxes full of ammunition, explosives, and an undisclosed amount of money.

Story continues below Advertisement