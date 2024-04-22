Statement made by Senzo Meyiwa’s brother claims Irvin Khoza said Longwe Twala was the shooter

A statement made by Sifiso Meyiwa, the slain soccer star’s brother, was read in court where he claimed that Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza told him that his brother was not shot by robbers; he was allegedly shot by Longwe Twala. The statement was read on Monday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

This comes after Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, who is representing accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, told investigating officer in the Senzo Meyiwa case, Sergeant Batho Mogola, that the evidence they have against the five accused was actually fabricated. Mogola was under cross-examination when Mngomezulu put it to her that the investigations they conducted and evidence they presented in court was fabricated. Mngomezulu said Mogola only joined the investigation in 2018, whereas the murder of Senzo Meyiwa occurred on October 26, 2014, and she failed to interview other important witnesses in the case.

“The investigation that you conducted is far from the truth and I will prove it to this court...You didn’t interview the family of Senzo Meyiwa,” said Mngomezulu. Mogola insisted she did not take statements from the Meyiwa family because she had not been instructed to do so. Mngomezulu further added that witnesses who testified in court about the type of gun that killed Meyiwa, were part of those who cooked evidence and they were all protecting someone.

“I view that as an insult when you say we have cooked. We are not bored to cook something and present it before the court of law. We’re here for the evidence to be tried,” said Mogola. Mngomezulu said he has evidence that the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot while trying to separate Longwe and Zandi Khumalo who were fighting. “According to my witnesses, there were three shots that were fired and there were three people that were injured as a result. Senzo shot dead, Longwe shot himself in his ankle and the other shot is the one that was fired on the floor, and as a result, Zandi was injured,” he said.

To support his theory, Mngomezulu asked that Sifiso’s statement be read in court. In the statement, Sifiso said they were going to choose a coffin for his brother and he was in the company of Meyiwa’s wife, Mandisa Meyiwa, Irvin Khoza and his son who was driving. “My sister-in-law Mandisa was also present when the coffin was chosen. I would like to state that Mr Irvin Khoza told me that Senzo Meyiwa, my brother, was not shot by robbers. These were the actual words of Mr Irvin Khoza.

“Senzo Meyiwa was not shot by intruders. He was shot by mistake, there was a fight between Zandi and her boyfriend. I would like this matter to be investigated as to who told Mr Irvin Khoza this as to what happened inside the house when my brother was killed,” read the statement. State prosecutor advocate George Baloyi interjected and said Khoza had submitted a statement refuting Sifiso’s claims. Mngomezulu argued that submitting a statement was not the only way to refute statements before the court and added that Khoza should be also called to testify in court.

“May I submit to say Irvin Khoza enjoys no privilege not to come and testify. He should be subpoenaed to come and confirm or refute this,” he said. Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her home in Vosloorus. In the house on that day were Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile; their mother, Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo); Longwe Twala; Senzo's friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala; Kelly's then four-year-old son, Christian; and Thingo, her daughter with Senzo.

Five men - Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli - are standing trial for his murder. The trial continues on Tuesday.