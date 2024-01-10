Strand killing: Two men make their first appearance in court, charged with murder

Two people charged with the murder of municipal official Bongeka Bidi made their first appearance in the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning. Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk confirmed that the duo were remanded in custody and they are expected to make an application for bail on January 15.

The suspects, aged 26 and 46, were arrested on Tuesday following the brutal killing. Bidi who was employed in the City of Cape Town Health Department, was gunned down while seated in her Toyota Fortuner in the parking area of the Strand Municipal Building on Main Road at around 8am on Monday. It is alleged an unknown man approached her on foot, took out two firearms and shot several shots through the driver’s side window.

Police said the deceased was hit several times and died on scene. The arrest was made by the Provincial Serious and Violence Crimes: Taxi Violence Unit. Van Wyk said a vehicle used by the suspect was identified.

“The vehicle was tested on the system and positively identified at a premises in Site C in Khayelitsha.” Police confirmed that Bidi’s husband was killed in Qumbu, Eastern Cape, in October 2023. According to The Daily Voice her husband had links to the taxi industry.