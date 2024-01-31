Suspect arrested for murder of Cape Town school girl caught in gang crossfire

Police in Cape Town confirmed an arrest has been made after a Grade 7 learner at Ieglaasi Nieyah Primary School in Mitchells Plain was gunned down.
The 12-year-old girl is believed to have been caught in a gang crossfire in Beacon Valley.
The area is currently a red zone as war has erupted between rivals gangs.
It is alleged the young girl was struck by a stray bullet which hit her in the eye and went straight through her head.
The Western Cape provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said members of the Anti-Gang Unit managed to track and trace the suspect.
“Sterling, around-the-clock investigative work by the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Bradley Schuurman who is attached to Anti-Gang Unit led to the arrest of a 27-year-old male this afternoon (Wednesday, January 31) in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain on a charge of murder.
“This follows the death of a 12-year-old girl who was shot and fatally wounded on Tuesday at about 11.20am at a school situated in Khayalami Street, Beacon Valley in Mitchells Plain.
“According to reports the girl was caught in a crossfire between rival gangs and was shot and killed by a stray bullet. She was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” Swartbooi said.
The death of the primary school learner has sparked outcry by the community for heightened safety and police visibility in the area.
The suspect has been detained.
Police confirmed the suspect is expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Friday, February 2.