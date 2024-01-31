Suspect arrested for murder of Cape Town school girl caught in gang crossfire

Police in Cape Town confirmed an arrest has been made after a Grade 7 learner at Ieglaasi Nieyah Primary School in Mitchells Plain was gunned down. The 12-year-old girl is believed to have been caught in a gang crossfire in Beacon Valley.

The area is currently a red zone as war has erupted between rivals gangs. It is alleged the young girl was struck by a stray bullet which hit her in the eye and went straight through her head. The Western Cape provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said members of the Anti-Gang Unit managed to track and trace the suspect.

“Sterling, around-the-clock investigative work by the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Bradley Schuurman who is attached to Anti-Gang Unit led to the arrest of a 27-year-old male this afternoon (Wednesday, January 31) in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain on a charge of murder. “This follows the death of a 12-year-old girl who was shot and fatally wounded on Tuesday at about 11.20am at a school situated in Khayalami Street, Beacon Valley in Mitchells Plain. “According to reports the girl was caught in a crossfire between rival gangs and was shot and killed by a stray bullet. She was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” Swartbooi said.