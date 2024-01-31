Pretoria cop remanded in custody after her arrest for the murder of her husband

A Pretoria-based police Sergeant, Lindiwe Hlungwane, who was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Sunday for the alleged murder of her husband has appeared in court. The case against the 44-year-old woman was postponed to February 6, for a formal bail application.

According to information gathered by the police watchdog, the husband allegedly took Hlungwane’s service firearm, and pointed it at her during a midnight “commotion” between the couple. “It is alleged that there was a commotion between Sergeant Hlongwane and her husband, Russell Hlongwane, 40, at around 0.30am on Sunday, January 28. Mr Hlongwane took Sergeant Hlungwane's official firearm from her handbag and pointed it at her,” said Ipid national spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping. “She tried to grab the firearm from the husband, and a scuffle ensued. The firearm was discharged four times during the scuffle, hitting the husband. Mr Hlongwane sustained four gunshot wounds, and he died in hospital.”

Sergeant Hlungwane, from Akasia, was subsequently arrested by Ipid investigators. She made a court appearance on Tuesday, where her case was postponed to Tuesday next week. A Pretoria-based police sergeant, Lindiwe Hlungwane, 44, has been remanded in custody after she was appeared in court for the murder of her husband Russell Hlongwane, 40. File Picture Last month, police in Limpopo launched an investigation after the body of a 39-year-old police officer, based at Giyani, and his wife were found dead, lying in a pool of blood.

At the time, spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said police received a complaint of a shooting incident at Hlaneki village. “Upon arrival of the police at the scene of crime, they discovered two lifeless bodies of a male and female lying in a pool of blood in their bedroom,” said Mashaba. “According to the information available at this stage, it is reported that the female person had three bullet wounds on the body and the male person having a bullet wound on the head.”