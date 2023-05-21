Suspect arrested for photoshopping pornographic images with Ramaphosa and Cele’s face

The explicit images were shared on social media and other platforms as well as with the police. They started to circulate in the beginning of this month.

Johannesburg - A 34-year-old suspect was arrested for circulating pornographic images of unknown individuals, overlaid with faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Police Bheki Cele and his wife, Thembeka Ngcobo.

The suspect was traced and arrested in Azalea, Pietermaritzburg, by the Gauteng Crimes Against the State (CATS) and the Pietermaritzburg-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks joined unit on Sunday.

A wide variety of pornographic images were allegedly found in his possession including multiple SIM cards that he was said to be using.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the contravention of the Cyber Crime Act 19 of 2020.