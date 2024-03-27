A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of beloved Sodwana Bay skipper, John Matambu. The suspect is expected to be deported to South Africa to face charges. It is unconfirmed what those charges are at this stage.

According to KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, the suspect was arrested in Mozambique last Friday, after he was recognised as a person of interest in the case. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, confirmed to IOL that the suspect will be deported from Mozambique to South Africa. “Freddie Visser was arrested by the Mozambican authorities for violating their immigration laws and should be deported in the near future,” she said.

Frederick Thomas Visser is expected to be deported to SA to face charges related to a missing person’s case. Picture: Facebook Matambu, whose real name is John Dercksen went missing on March 16.

It is believed that Matambu boarded his fishing vessel, Magnum Two, with a man. The National Sea Rescue's Craig Lambinon said the NSRI's Richards Bay officers were alerted to the call after the 21-foot Yeld Cat ski-boat was reported missing at sea in uncertain circumstances. He said foul play was suspected.

The washed-up ski-boat, Magnum Too.Picture: Supplied/NSRI "During an extensive search involving multiple agencies and a fixed wing aircraft, the ski-boat was found, wrecked and extensively burnt out in the vicinity of Dobela on the Mozambican coastline," Lambinon said.