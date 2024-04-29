Suspect in court for sexual assault of 73-year-old granny

A 20-year-old man from Limpopo will be appearing in the Lulekani Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 73-year-old woman. The incident took place on Friday, April 26, at about 3am in Majeje village.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the victim was sleeping at the time of her attack. “According to information, the suspect intruded the house of the victim who was sleeping alone and was surprised by a male standing next to her bed. He apparently ordered her to be quiet and threatened to kill her if she screamed. “He then strangled her, got on top of her, and undressed himself. He sexually assaulted her, however, the victim bit his finger and he fled the scene, leaving behind his sandals,” Ledwaba said.

He said the elderly woman screamed for help and her neighbours responded. “A case of sexual assault was registered for further investigation. The suspect was traced and arrested on the spot,” Ledwaba said. The Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe lauded officers for the swift arrest of the suspect.