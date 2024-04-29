PICS: Bid to leave South Africa with dagga worth R2 million gets Tanzanian man arrested in Limpopo

Members of SA Police Service’s border policing unit in Limpopo have arrested a 58-year-old Tanzanian man for attempting to smuggle dagga worth more than R1 million at the Groblersbrug port of entry linking South Africa and Botswana. The 58-year-old man was arrested on Saturday evening, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“According to information, the police received a tip-off about a Tanzanian male allegedly trying to transport dagga across the border, driving a white Toyota Hilux motor vehicle with Gauteng registration numbers,” Mashaba narrated. At about 4pm, police said the 58-year-old motorist arrived at the border, travelling from South Africa and heading to Tanzania. A 58-year-old Tanzanian man was arrested in Limpopo, while driving a Toyota Hilux loaded with bags of dagga into Botswana. Picture: SAPS “The motor vehicle was stopped at the checking point and searched, and 19 bags of dagga weighing around 450 kilogrammes were found in the vehicle. The estimated street value of the dagga is R1,890,000,” said Mashaba.

He said the Toyota Hilux vehicle, worth over R400,000 was also confiscated as part of the ongoing investigation by SAPS. A 58-year-old Tanzanian man was arrested in Limpopo, while driving a Toyota Hilux loaded with bags of dagga into Botswana. Picture: SAPS The Tanzanian man was arrested and detained at Witpoort police station in Limpopo, and the 19 bags of dagga were confiscated. Meanwhile, provincial police commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General, Thembi Hadebe has saluted members of the border policing unit for intercepting the dagga consignment.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe “Our dedicated teams are on the ground in ensuring that we root out illicit activities, thus making sure that our borders are safe and secure. Our relentless approach in dismantling criminal networks engaged in drug trafficking are yielding positive results, and this is evident in the latest apprehension of this drug dealer,” said Hadebe. Police said the 58-year-old man is set to appear before the Phalala Magistrate's Court in Limpopo, facing charges of dealing in dagga. In February, IOL reported that police in Mpumalanga have confiscated six large bags of dagga from a motorist, aged 31, at Mjejane (Hectorspruit) near Komatipoort.

Trouble started for the 31-year-old driver of a Toyota Corolla when he was spotted by police driving recklessly, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli. Upon searching the vehicle, the law enforcement agents discovered that the car was fitted with false registration number plates. In February, police in Mpumalanga confiscated a Toyota Corolla which was transporting bags or dagga, marked with addresses and names, destined for Gauteng. Picture: SAPS It was during this period when the police also found the bags of dagga, loaded in the back seat and inside the boot of the vehicle.