LOOK: Bags of dagga destined for Gauteng, with names and addresses, intercepted in Mpumalanga

Police in Mpumalanga have confiscated six large bags of dagga from a motorist, aged 31, at Mjejane (Hectorspruit) near Komatipoort. Trouble started for the 31-year-old driver when he was spotted by police driving recklessly, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“According to information, on Wednesday February 14, Mpumalanga provincial traffic officials were busy conducting their duties at the vehicle control checkpoint when they were joined by a member of the SA Police Service (SAPS). “While the law enforcers were together on the control point, they noticed a white Toyota Corolla overtaking on a barrier line. The officials ordered the vehicle to stop, but it sped off. A high-speed chase ensued,” said Mdhluli. Police in Mpumalanga have confiscated a Toyota Corolla which was transporting bags or dagga, marked with addresses and names, destined for Gauteng. Picture: SAPS Moments later, the traffic officers, together with the SAPS member, managed to intercept the Toyota Corolla along Coopersdal Road.

Upon searching the vehicle, the law enforcement agents discovered that the car was fitted with false registration number plates. It was during this period when the police also found the bags of dagga, loaded in the back seat and inside the boot of the vehicle. “What was even more interesting was when members realised that the recovered bags of dagga were marked with specific names, as well as addresses, thereof which suggests that this was a well-coordinated mission,” said Mdhluli.

Preliminary police investigations have so far revealed that the bags of dagga were destined for Gauteng. The motorist was charged for reckless and negligent driving, as well as for dealing in dagga. On Friday, police said the 31-year-old man was due to appear before the Komatipoort Magistrate's Court.

The dagga as well as the Toyota Corolla were seized for further investigations by the police. Meanwhile, Mpumalanga commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended law enforcement enforcers "for their collective effort" which resulted in the arrest of the 31-year-old, and the confiscation of the dagga. Last year, IOL reported that the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court, sitting in Tonga, released a 29-year-old man on R1,000 bail after he was arrested for possession of dagga estimated at R1.7 million.