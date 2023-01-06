Suspect injured and arrested as cops recover school laptops, speaker stolen in Mpumalanga

Pretoria - A 38-year-old foreign national has been arrested after he was found with government computers which were stolen from a school in Mpumalanga. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, said the suspect was injured while trying to escape from lawful custody.

“A 38-year-old foreign national is under police guard in hospital after he was bust with seven government computers stolen from Yedwa Primary School at Msogwaba, Pienaar outside Nelspruit,” Mohlala said. A business robbery case was registered with Pienaar SAPS this month, after the school lost its equipment. A 38-year-old foreign national was arrested for possession of government computers which were stolen from a school in Mpumalanga. Picture: SAPS Mohlala said a dedicated team of investigators was assembled, which worked closely with other security stakeholders.

“The team managed to track down the alleged suspect in a house at Moyeni, Msogwaba where seven computers and a speaker allegedly stolen during the burglary were found and a grinder believed to have been used during the commission of crime was found. “The suspect allegedly tried to escape from lawful custody resulting in him sustaining injuries, hence he is under police guard in hospital,” he said. The 38-year-old man is set to appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, provincial management of the police in Mpumalanga has praised the law enforcement team for the recovery. The police also issued a warning: “Those who aim at jeopardising the future of school children will be dealt with accordingly”. Last year, police in Mpumalanga appealed to community members to help with information after learners were undressed and robbed of several gadgets, including cellphones and laptops.

At the time, Mohlala said the gadgets had not been recovered since the robbery took place at a school hostel in White River in August. “It is alleged that about seven suspects stormed the hostel, instructed the learners to undress then searched them, taking their cellphones and laptops,” Mohlala said. The learners’ property was loaded in a Toyota Avanza belonging to the owner of the hostel.