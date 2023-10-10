Suspect linked to R8,000 Mpumalanga coin heist and more hands himself over to authorities

The man wanted by authorities in Mpumalanga who has been linked to a string of cash-in-transit heists and murders has given up running from the law and handed himself over. Zola Martin Mnisi, who was wanted by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) in Mpumalanga appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and cash-in-transit robbery cases.

It is alleged Mnisi is also linked to the cash-in-transit heist in Malelane in August where the Fidelity armoured truck was heavily bombed and R8,000 in coins were stolen. His seven co-accused, including four police officers, have since been arrested and arraigned before court. he Fidelity cash-in-transit vehicle overturned after being rammed by a Mercedes-Benz sedan. Picture: Hawks The Hawks spread Mnisi’s face across the country and alerted members of the public that he was a wanted person.

A warrant for his arrest was issued. The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Mnisi handed himself over and appeared only for the murder of a Fidelity security officer during a cash-in-transit in Kabokweni. That case was postponed to October 12.

However, Mnisi is still to appear in court for two other cash-in-transit robberies. Two stolen vehicles were recovered when police arrested Mosa Bhekifa Ngwenyama, Ali Obi Ebrahim and Mfanasibili Lawrence Lubisi for alleged links to a cash-in-transit heist were R8,000 in coins was stolen. Picture: Hawks “The appearance followed after Mnisi was circulated on media platforms as a wanted suspect by the Hawks,” Sekgotodi said. Sekgotodi said that during the investigation, it was discovered that Mnisi was also linked to the following cases:

– Kabokweni murder of Fidelity security guard and cash in transit robbery in April 2023. – White River murder of G4S security guard and cash in transit robbery in July 2023. – Malelane cash in transit robbery in August 2023.

Mosa Bhekifa Ngwenyama, Ali Obi Ebrahim and Mfanasibili Lawrence Lubisi. Photo: Hawks “Mnisi and his co-accused 31-year-old Mpendulo Absima Hassane were first linked to a cash-in-transit robbery, which happened on August 11, 2023, in Malelane,” Sekgotodi said. “Hassane is urged to do likewise and hand himself over to the police.” On the day, Sekgotodi said an armoured Fidelity vehicle was travelling from Malelane, towards Tonga when it came under attack from armed assailants.

“Approximately 15 kilometres from the N4, the armoured vehicle was rammed by a C-Class Mercedes-Benz. The armoured vehicle lost control and overturned. It was then bombed, and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen,” she said. The money was destined for a business operating in Tonga. After the incident, the Hawks in Mpumalanga said the money stolen from the crime scene was R8,000 in coins.