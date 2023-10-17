Suspect who allegedly trafficked victims from Gauteng to the Northern Cape arrested

A 38-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape on Tuesday on charges of trafficking in persons and possession of drugs. The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi, said the suspect was arrested during a multi-disciplinary operation comprised of officers from the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Kimberley, members from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Kimberley K9 unit, Crime Intelligence, and officials from the Local Criminal Record Centre.

Mnsi said on Sunday, October 15, the team received information about victims suspected of being trafficked, aged between 17 and 29. “Information was received by the team regarding suspected victims of trafficking in persons, aged between 17 and 29, on Sunday, 15 October 2023. “Victims were allegedly lured from Gauteng to the Northern Cape during the month of October 2023 and were promised a better life by the perpetrator. They were locked up at SUN1 Kimberley and were used for prostitution,” Mnisi said.