Suspect who was trapped inside G4S armoured van during cash-in-transit heist rescued by police

A 39-year-old man who was allegedly part of a gang that blew up an armoured G4S van in the Eastern Cape and then had to be rescued by police after he was trapped inside, made his first appearance in court. Simlindile Sibonele Mfecane appeared in Ngqeleni Magistrate’s Court and is in jail awaiting bail.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the cash-in-transit heist took place on Monday morning at around 7am. “A G4S armoured cash truck was allegedly transporting money from Mthatha to load ATMs at Lusikisiki and Port St Johns,” said spokesperson Warrant-Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana. “The reports indicated that while the G4S truck was passing Libode a white Toyota double cab bakkie overtook the cash truck at high speed. After approximately a kilometre the bakkie came in front of the cash truck, rammed into it but the attempt failed and the bakkie was damaged and came to a halt next to the cash truck,” Mhlakuvana said.

“Shortly after the first incident, further reports divulged that another white Toyota double cab bakkie with armed suspects randomly shot at the cash truck until it came to a standstill. The cash truck was blown into pieces and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.” Mhlakuvana said suspects fled the scene with two pistols they stole from the security guards. “Upon processing the crime scene, the joint team discovered that one suspect was trapped inside the cash truck during the robbery,” Mhlakuvana said.

“The suspect was rescued and was identified as part of the suspects that robbed the cash truck.” Mfecane is expected to apply for bail on March 12. “A manhunt is on for the suspects who escaped.”