A suspected illegal miner was gunned down and 28 others arrested in Orkney, near Klerksdorp in North West. A group of zama-zamas travelling in three minibus taxis and a bakkie were intercepted in Orkney on Wednesday.

North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh said the group was intercepted after the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Illicit Mining Task Team, supported by the National Intervention Unit (NIU) and Phokeng K9, followed-up on information received. She said the suspected illegal miners were stopped along Ariston Road in Orkney. "Some of the illegal miners, while trying to flee from the police, fired shots towards the police. The latter returned fire and one suspect was wounded and later died while being treated in a nearby hospital. A 9mm pistol and ammunition were found next to him and confiscated, as well as the three vehicles allegedly used during the commission of the crime," Myburgh said.

The 28 suspected illegal miners, aged between 25 and 35, were expected to appear in the Orkney Magistrate's Court on Monday. They have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted murder and contravention of Section 49 (1)(a)&(b) of the Immigration Act, 2002 (Act No. 13 of 2002). “North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, thanked all members for their continued hard work, which led to the arrest and confiscation of the firearm, ammunition and vehicles. He strongly warned that illicit economic activities will not be tolerated and that those involved will be dealt with harshly,” Myburgh added.