Suspects caught red-handed during business burglary

Six suspects were arrested by police while robbing a local shop in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape on Monday. The incident took place at around 4am.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said police members were conducting blue lamp patrols in the Dutywa central business district (CBD) when they noticed suspicious activity. “Police spotted two suspicious people and on investigation, they found out they were busy stealing in a shop,” Mawisa said. “Upon investigation of the crime scene police arrested the other three suspects and recovered stolen liquor and a bakkie that was used in committing the crime.”

A thorough investigation led police officers to the sixth suspect who was found hiding in the roof of the store they had broken into. “Police recovered liquor amounting to more than R500,000 an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, a grinder machine, and five discs,” Mawisa said. All the suspects face charges of burglary of a business and theft, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and ammunition.

The Amathole District police commissioner, Major General Ngangema Xakavu commended the police members for their vigilance while patrolling the streets. In a separate incident, two suspects were arrested on charges of housebreaking and theft and the stolen property had been recovered. The arrests followed an investigation where a 43-inch TV, two Lenovo laptops, three fitness watches, jewellery, clothing, binoculars, several bags, and other items were stolen on Saturday, January 6.