Suspects kick down door, fatally shoot three people including toddler in Gqeberha

Three people were brutally killed in their home on Tuesday night. The youngest victim is three-years-old.

Police said the shooting incident took place in Pienaar Street in the Helenvale suburb of Gqeberha. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it is alleged at around 11pm, the door was kicked open by three unknown suspects who fired at the occupants. The deceased have been identified as Ellen Hutchinson, a 52 year-old woman, Claudeo Thomas, a 44-year-old man, and Emilio Hutchinson, a three-year-old boy.

Naidu said two people - a 13-year-old girl and a 19-year-old male - were injured in the shooting and taken to hospital. She said the motive for the shooting is not known and subject to an investigation. “Murder as well as attempted murder cases are under investigation by the Provincial Anti Gang Investigation Unit.”

Police are appealing to any person who can assist police with information relating to the murders to contact Detective Warrant Officer Neville Gouws at 082 387 5904 or alternatively 08600 10111. Last week, an Eastern couple survived a hail of bullets as they were entering their driveway. One person has been arrested.

The couple, aged 36 and 39, came under fire as they were entering the driveway of their home in Kerk Street, Fairview in Barkly East. “It is alleged just before 7pm, the couple arrived at their residence, and as they pulled up to their gate, two males approached the vehicle and fired several shots at the driver’s side,” Naidu said. “The male sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while his wife sustained a bullet wound to her hip. They were taken to hospital for treatment.”