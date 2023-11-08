Suspects travelling in Mercedes-Benz kill two people outside Randburg Magistrate’s Court

Police are searching for suspects who shot two people dead outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning. According to provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, a man and a woman were shot and killed at around 7am.

“It is reported that the victims were walking towards the Randburg Magistrate's Court when they were approached by the suspect who shot at them. “The victims were certified dead at the scene.” Masondo said it is further reported that the suspects were driving in a black Mercedes-Benz.

“The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage, and a case of murder is being investigated.” Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. In a similar incident in May, a woman thought to be a witness in a court case was shot and killed near Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape.