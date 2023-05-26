Woman shot and killed near Wynberg court

Cape Town - A woman thought to be a witness in a court case shot and killed near Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning, police said. Medical personnel declared her dead on the scene. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said no arrests have been made yet.

“Wynberg detectives are probing a murder that was perpetrated on the corner of Church Street and Brodie Road in Wynberg on Thursday at about 10.45am. “Crime scene experts went out to comb the scene. Preliminary reports reveal that the unknown deceased was walking in the street near the court when she was approached by unknown gunmen who started shooting at her, fatally wounding her. “She succumbed to injury on the scene and was declared dead by medical personnel.”

He added that the motive for the murder was part of the police probe. A neighbourhood watch member said the woman was seen walking out of the court. “She walked out of the court and went towards the main road. A car pulled up and two men jumped out.

“They shot her twice in the head. They didn’t take anything from her. “She was reportedly a witness to a crime.” Crime-fighter Ian Cameron said the government was not doing much to protect witnesses.

“I’ve got no doubt that it’s a hit, she was assassinated. “This emphasises that the state has no will or no real capacity to curb these kind of crimes because if they did, they would be protecting witnesses. “That is why no one ever wants to testify.

“When the state doesn’t protect witnesses, it is as good as them being complacent in the crime.” Ward 62 councillor Emile Langenhoven said the events of Thursday were upsetting. “I first heard about the shooting in Constantia and then I received a call informing me there was a shooting outside Wynberg Court, so that brings the number of murder victims to five in my ward.

“This is incredibly upsetting because all of the incidents happened in one day. “It’s very shocking, this is a record, I have never seen such violent acts. I have been running around trying to find information. “We are waiting for the police to finish their investigation about all the murders that took place.”