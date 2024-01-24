Suspended chief magistrate Desmond Nair loses application for withdrawal of corruption charges

Suspended Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair was dealt a blow on Tuesday after the application to have corruption charges levelled against him withdrawn, failed. The matter was heard in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the matter was postponed to March 15, for Nair to consider his options. “These include him appealing the Investigating Directorate’s decision with the National Director of Public Prosecutions.” Nair faces charges of corruption for having allegedly received gratification to the value of R200,000 in security upgrades from African Global Operations or Global Technology Systems (formerly known as BOSASA) in September 2016.

“The upgrades involve an electric fence, an alarm system, perimeter beams and a CCTV system at Nair’s Pretoria home in Silverton,” Seboka said. “The State alleges that Nair was granted the upgrades in order to act in a dishonest, improper, or unlawful manner.” IOL previously reported that Nair disputed the allegations.

He claimed that he had an oral agreement with a man identified only as Mr Bejoo, to install a basic camera system, repair the existing electric fence, alarm system and beams for a maximum agreed price of R50,000. In his response Nair alleged that he received the benefit not based on any contract, but free of charge, while he maintains there was a fixed maximum contract price. IOL further reported that the justice and correctional services department said in addition to the criminal charges, misconduct proceedings, as provided for in the Magistrate’s Act and the Code of Judicial Conduct for Magistrates, had been instituted against Nair.