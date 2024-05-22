Suspended chief magistrate to make request to the NDPP for intervention in his Bosasa corruption case

Suspended chief magistrate Desmond Nair, who has been accused of corruption, is expected to submit a request to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) for intervention and an investigation into his prosecution. Investigating Directorate spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said Nair appeared in Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

Nair’s appeal at the NDPP comes after he failed to have charges against him withdrawn. Nair is facing corruption charges for allegedly receiving security upgrades at his Silverton home valued at approximately R200,000. The security upgrades were allegedly provided by African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa in September 2016.

“The upgrades include an electric fence, alarm system, perimeter beams and CCTV system. “The gratification was allegedly offered and received by Nair in order for him to act in a dishonest or improper manner in his influential position as the officer of the judiciary,” said Mamothame. His case was postponed to August 20, 2024.

“The court warned him to avail himself when the matter sits on August 20, 2024,” added Mamothame. IOL previously reported that Nair disputed the allegations. He claimed that he had an oral agreement with a man identified only as Mr Bejoo to install a basic camera system and repair the existing electric fence, as well as alarm system and beams for a maximum agreed price of R50,000.

In his response Nair alleged that he received the benefit not based on any contract, but free of charge, while he maintains there was a fixed maximum contract price. IOL further reported that the justice and correctional services department said in addition to the criminal charges, misconduct proceedings, as provided for in the Magistrate's Act and the Code of Judicial Conduct for Magistrates, had been instituted against Nair.