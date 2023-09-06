The eThekwini Municipality has cautioned residents about a misleading post circulating on social media. On Wednesday, the city said that there was no court interdict that had been granted by any court of law preventing the city from disconnecting services to those boycotting payments.

The social media post reads: "a massive victory for the Westville Ratepayers Association as courts interdict eThekwini from disconnecting services to them while they boycott paying for services directly to eThekwini and instead pay to a separate trust account." Gugu Sisilana, spokesperson for the eThekwini Municipality, said they wished to clarify that there is no court interdict in place. "The facts are that an application for an interdict has been made by the Westville Ratepayers Association, and this application is scheduled to be heard on November 1, 2023, in the Durban High Court.

"The Municipality’s Legal Department is attending to this matter and are not able to discuss the merits of the case any further since it is subject to court processes." Sisilana added that, through the Office of the Speaker, a series of engagements with ratepayers are taking place throughout the city. This engagement is being led by Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda.

During these engagements, the city assures residents of its commitment to providing quality services. "We encourage residents to continue paying their accounts, as non-payment will attract interest," said Sisilana. She added that the municipality would continue implementing credit control measures in line with the relevant policies and municipal by-laws where accounts are in arrears.

"This includes disconnections which attract a reconnection fee, provided there is no tampering with the meter. "If there are illegal connections, the meter will be removed, and the new application process will have to be followed by the customer to get a new meter. "Accordingly, the longer that payments are delayed, the greater the amount to be paid, and services will possibly be disrupted in terms of the policy."