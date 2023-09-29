Independent Online
Friday, September 29, 2023

‘Tazz’ trends on X, memes flood the internet after Bluff woman rams into alleged bag thief

A screenshot from the video

Published 58m ago

Mzansi never rests! Just hours after a video was shared of a woman knocking over a man who allegedly stole her handbag, social media was abuzz with memes and praise for the “brave” Bluff woman.

Video footage of the incident shows the woman driving her Toyota Tazz towards a boom gate at a Bluff shopping centre.

Two men are then seen approaching the woman's car and as she prepares to put her parking ticket into the machine at the exit, they open her car door and grab her bag. The men run off.

Another vehicle drives up close to the victim's car, trying to assist, but one of the suspects gets into a white Toyota Etios and the driver speeds off.

In a second CCTV video from a nearby petrol station, a suspect is seen running towards the road and the woman runs him over.

Police confirmed to IOL that the matter is under investigation while the alleged bag thief has been arrested.

It didn’t take too long for memes to flood the internet, including claims of a spike in interest by locals for “the versatile Toyota Tazz”.

