WATCH: Bluff woman drives over suspect with her Tazz moments after he stole her handbag

“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned”, so the saying goes. This was the case for a Durban woman who drove over a man minutes after he and an accomplice were caught on closed circuit television cameras robbing her of her handbag on Wednesday. Video footage of the incident shows the woman driving her Toyota Tazz towards a boom gate at a Bluff shopping centre.

Two men are seen approaching the woman's car and as she prepares to put her parking ticket into the machine at the exit, they open her car door and grab her bag. The men run off. Another vehicle drives up close to the victim's car, trying to assist but one of the suspects gets into a white Toyota Etios and the driver speeds off. The woman drove after the other suspect.

A screenshot from the video In a second CCTV video from a nearby petrol station, a suspect is seen running towards the road and the woman runs him over.

A screenshot from the second video According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Brighton Beach police have arrested one suspect in connection with a case of common robbery that occurred on Tara Road. "It is alleged that a woman stopped for the boom game and suddenly two suspects opened her motor vehicle’s passenger door and took her belongings and fled the scene. The complainant reportedly drove after the suspects knocked one of them down with her vehicle. The victim’s handbag was recovered," Netshiunda said.