WATCH: Bluff woman drives over suspect with her Tazz moments after he stole her handbag

“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned”, so the saying goes. This was the case for a Durban woman who drove over a man minutes after he and an accomplice were caught on closed circuit television cameras robbing her of her handbag on Wednesday.
Video footage of the incident shows the woman driving her Toyota Tazz towards a boom gate at a Bluff shopping centre.
Two men are seen approaching the woman's car and as she prepares to put her parking ticket into the machine at the exit, they open her car door and grab her bag. The men run off.
Another vehicle drives up close to the victim's car, trying to assist but one of the suspects gets into a white Toyota Etios and the driver speeds off. The woman drove after the other suspect.
In a second CCTV video from a nearby petrol station, a suspect is seen running towards the road and the woman runs him over.
According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Brighton Beach police have arrested one suspect in connection with a case of common robbery that occurred on Tara Road.
"It is alleged that a woman stopped for the boom game and suddenly two suspects opened her motor vehicle’s passenger door and took her belongings and fled the scene. The complainant reportedly drove after the suspects knocked one of them down with her vehicle. The victim’s handbag was recovered," Netshiunda said.
Bluff ward councillor, Zoe Solomon, said community was left shaken after the video went viral.
“Her actions were brave and borderline crazy. The message to the community is that we have to be so aware of our personal safety. We are so used to being vigilant and the sad reality is that crime is rife in our country and even in our small community,” she said.
