Gauteng’s M1 highway closed after cash-in-transit suspect killed, 2 wounded in shootout with police

Gauteng’s M1 highway is closed to traffic in both directions between Xavier Street and Booysens Road as South African Police Service forensics teams comb the scene for clues following a shootout between armed suspects and police on Wednesday night. Speaking to IOL, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department Xolani Fihla, said the SAPS is currently processing the scene.

“Traffic travelling on the M1 north is being diverted at Xavier Street while traffic travelling on the M1 south is being diverted at Booysens Road. Motorists are urged to be aware of the closures and to use alternative routes,” Fihla said. According to police, the suspects had allegedly conducted a cash-in-transit robbery in Springs, just a few hours before the shootout. "A shootout ensued with the suspects who were travelling in a Toyota Quantum. One suspect was certified dead at the scene while two others were apprehended.

Three rifles were recovered, cash and two cellphones have been seized. Two empty cash bags, as well as implements used in armed robberies were found in their getaway vehicle. A manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects. During the shootout , one police officer sustained a gunshot wound and is recovering in hospital," Mathe said. Picture: SAPS Picture: SAPS

She explained that the suspects allegedly attacked security guards who had just arrived back at their base after collecting cash from various outlets. "The guards were disarmed and their vehicle bombed. SAPS and members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and the Johannesburg Flying Squad traced the suspects at 20:20 on the M1 south just before the Booysens off-ramp - where the shootout ensued," Mathe said. Police have commended the officers for the operation.

Lieutenant General Mosikili says police remain on high alert and ready to takedown syndicates. “Well done to the team for the swift reaction, we continue to deal decisively with serious and violent crime in various provinces, we continue to take down syndicates and groups involved in these crimes, either they surrender or we will continue to hunt and take them down. A speedy recovery to our member who is in hospital”, said Lt Gen Mosikili. Mathe added that in the past week, 10 158 suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from murder and armed robberies. Operation Shanela continues to register commendable progress. Since it’s inception on 08 May 2023 , 155 970 suspects have been arrested.