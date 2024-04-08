Teacher who fraudulently pocketed R400,000 from government, pleads guilty and gets wholly suspended sentence

A 52-year-old teacher, employed by the Limpopo education department, was sentenced to pay a R60,000 fine or five years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years for fraud, by the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Refilwe Maphuthi Molepo was sentenced on Friday after she pleaded guilty on 10 counts of fraud and contravention of Public Service Act.

“During April 2012, a forensic investigator attached to the Polokwane-based Special Investigating Unit (SIU) received a proclamation for the investigation of serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of unlawful conduct by an official of the Limpopo department of education,” said Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, Limpopo spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

Between April 2010 and August 2012, the Hawks said Molepo acted in the capacity of director of her own company, and rendered services to the department.