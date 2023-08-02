Teen who shot 14-year-old Naeema Marshall in court

The teenager alleged to have murdered 14-year-old Naeema Marshall made a brief appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court. The 15-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, July 18.

Naeema, was shot in her head on Monday, July 17, in what is believed to be a revenge attack after she rejected the advances of the teen boy. The Grade 9 pupil from Beacon Valley High School in Mitchells Plain was visiting her aunt in Eerste River at the time of her death. IOL has learned the teenage shooting is alleged to be linked to the Dixie Boys gang.

Naeema is the youngest of five siblings. Her mother, Fadeema Marshall, 45, previously told IOL her daughter’s alleged murderer was known to her. “A neighbour said Naeema went to the shop for her aunt. The neighbour went to the shop and asked Naeema to buy something for her as well. As she walked away she realised Naeema was taking too long and went to check where she was.

“She and the boy who shot her were in an argument. He liked her and she didn’t. He then told her: ‘jy sal sien jy (you will see)’ and Naeema said she was not afraid. “She walked back to her aunt’s house. He (the shooter) went upstairs and shot her on the left side of her head,” Marshall told IOL. The teenager, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is expected back in court next week.