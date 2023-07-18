‘The house will be quiet’, says mom of 14-year-old girl who was shot by 15-year-old boy

While school pupils across the country started their third term of school, a Mitchells Plain family is planning the burial of their 14-year-old daughter after she was gunned down in Eerste River. Naeema Marshall, 14, from Beacon Valley in Mitchells Plain was visiting her aunt in Eerste River when she was gunned down in the house by a 15-year-old boy known to her.

The Grade 9 pupil from Beacon Valley High School was shot in her head on Monday, July 17. She was gunned down in what is believed to be a fit of rage after she rejected advances from the teenage boy. Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed a case of murder is being investigated. Naeema Marshall was shot while visiting her aunt in Eerste River. Picture: Supplied “Kleinvlei police registered a murder case following a shooting incident on Monday at 1pm at a premises in Budhi Crescent, New Forest Village, where a 14-year-old girl was shot and fatally wounded.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. The motive for this shooting incident is unknown. “The case was transferred to Anti Gang Unit detectives for further investigation. “Anti Gang Unit detectives investigating the murder and gang operational teams are in the area since last night busy with tracing operations. The investigations continues,” Van Wyk said.

IOL has learned the teenage shooting is alleged to be affiliated to the Dixie Boys gang. Naeema’s mother, Fadeema Marshall, 45, is struggling with the loss of her baby girl. Naeema was the youngest of five children.

“She was on holiday at her dad’s cousin. The boy who shot her is known to her. “A neighbour said Naeema went to the shop for her aunt. The neighbour went to the shop and asked Naeema to buy something for her as well. As she walked away she realised Naeema was taking too long and went to check where she was. “She and the boy who shot her were in an argument. He liked her and she didn’t. He then told her: ‘jy sal sien jy (you will see)’ and Naeema said she was not afraid.

“She walked back to her aunt’s house. He (the shooter) went upstairs and shot her on the left side of her head,” Marshall told IOL. Naeema was an amazing netball player and played for the union, a club and her school. “She was a spontaneous child and made everyone smile and laugh wherever she went. My house will never be the same again. The house will be quiet,” Marshall said sadly.

Naeema will be buried on Tuesday according to Muslim rites. Police have urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Crime Stop at 086 001 0111. [email protected]