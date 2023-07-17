One killed, two wounded in Bontheuwel: Worry over ‘almost daily’ gang shootings

Cape Town - Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie is fighting an ongoing battle to restore peace in the area. According to him, residents live in fear with almost daily gang shootings.
On Thursday, police were called shortly after residents heard gunshots coming from the Shell garage in Jakkelsvlei Avenue.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Bishop Lavis police attended to a shooting incident at a petrol station in Jakkalsvlei Avenue, Bonteheuwel, at about 10.22pm on Thursday.
“Two unidentified men approached a man and started shooting at him. As he was running through the garage the suspects chased him while shooting. They wounded the two petrol attendants in the process and fatally wounded the man they were shooting at. A murder and three attempted murder cases were registered for investigation.”
McKenzie said shootings in Bonteheuwel must now end. He had been engaging with SAPS and Law Enforcement, and plans were afoot to deal with the gangsters decisively.
“I want to make it abundantly clear to the gangsters involved in these ongoing shootings, and to those who know these individuals, and say enough is enough.
“We will not return to the dark days of Bonteheuwel. It is not even an option, and anyone who deters us from our collective vision for our community will face the full might of our peace-loving community and hard-working officers.
“We will stop this. We will do it together, and we will reject gangsters and those who harbour them. We will fight back, and we will fight back now,” he said.