One killed, two wounded in Bontheuwel: Worry over ‘almost daily’ gang shootings

Cape Town - Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie is fighting an ongoing battle to restore peace in the area. According to him, residents live in fear with almost daily gang shootings. On Thursday, police were called shortly after residents heard gunshots coming from the Shell garage in Jakkelsvlei Avenue.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Bishop Lavis police attended to a shooting incident at a petrol station in Jakkalsvlei Avenue, Bonteheuwel, at about 10.22pm on Thursday. “Two unidentified men approached a man and started shooting at him. As he was running through the garage the suspects chased him while shooting. They wounded the two petrol attendants in the process and fatally wounded the man they were shooting at. A murder and three attempted murder cases were registered for investigation.” McKenzie said shootings in Bonteheuwel must now end. He had been engaging with SAPS and Law Enforcement, and plans were afoot to deal with the gangsters decisively.