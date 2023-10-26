Teenage girl opens case against boyfriend for raping her during a heated argument

Police in Lephalale, Limpopo, on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping his 18-year-old girlfriend during a heated argument. “On October 14, at around 6pm, the suspect went to his girlfriend's residence at Mahlakung informal settlement. They allegedly had an argument,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said.

During the argument, police said the 25-year-old man dragged the teenage girl into the nearby bushes, where he assaulted her, before raping her. “The victim opened a case of rape against him. A manhunt to arrest the suspect was activated. The suspect was then traced and arrested,” said Mashaba. A 25-year-old man was arrested in Limpopo for allegedly raping his 18-year-old girlfriend during an argument. File Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe applauded officer “for moving swiftly to track down the suspect” and apprehend him.

“Any perpetrator of gender based-violence will be dealt with decisively and without fear or favour,” said Mashaba. The 25-year-old accused man is set to appear before Lephalale Magistrate's Court. Police investigations are still ongoing.

Earlier this week, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria sentenced 33-year-old Kenneth Sego Debeila, from Nellmapius in Tshwane, to two life terms for the rape and murder of his 11-year-old daughter, Angela Tshepang Makhura. Debeila was also sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment for the murder of his long-term girlfriend, Itumeleng Bervely Makhura. The two had dated for 18 years. Gauteng regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana said the court ordered that the sentences run concurrently, and Debeila be declared unfit to possess a firearm.