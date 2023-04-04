Teenager among five suspects arrested for killing Bolt driver Euston Mnguni in Midrand

Cape Town - The Johannesburg North trio task team has arrested five suspects, among them a teenager, in connection with the killing of a University of Johannesburg law graduate who worked for e-hailing platform Bolt as a side hustle. Euston Mnguni, 28, who had recently graduated after completing his law studies at the University of Johannesburg, was shot dead after being hijacked by criminals who posed as Bolt clients on the e-hailing app.

Mnguni had picked them up at Glen Austin, Midrand, on March, 24. He was found murdered in the Midrand area. Mnguni who became a Bolt driver as a side hustle while waiting for a law firm to do his articles, was fatally gunned down by the passengers. Midrand police commander Brigadier Molefi Tsotsotso said a suspect aged 39, was arrested and detained at the Midrand cells on Thursday, while four more suspects aged 17 to four were arrested in Ivory Park at the weekend.

They were found in possession of Mnguni’s hijacked car, a KIA Rio sedan. Tsotsotso explained that investigations had led the Johannesburg north Trio task team led to four more suspects aged between 17 and 40. “They were arrested at Ivory Park for possession of the suspected stolen vehicle of the deceased, a Grey Kia Rio, using false number plates,” he said.